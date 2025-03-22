Left Menu

Elfyn Evans Poised for Victory Amid Chaos at Safari Rally Kenya

Toyota's Elfyn Evans leads the Safari Rally Kenya by nearly two minutes over Hyundai's Ott Tanak. Despite a challenging Saturday, Evans is set for his first Safari victory, with teammate Kalle Rovanpera falling back due to mechanical issues. The final day features five more stages.

Toyota's championship leader Elfyn Evans is positioned to clinch a win at the Safari Rally Kenya, maintaining a significant lead of nearly two minutes over Hyundai's Ott Tanak. Despite teammate Kalle Rovanpera's early morning challenge, Evans dominated Saturday's chaotic stages, expanding his lead considerably.

Evans emphasized the unpredictability of the rally, stating, "Two minutes: Normally you would say that guarantees you a win but not here." With Evans positioned for his first Safari win, the challenging terrain continues to test even seasoned drivers.

Reigning champion Thierry Neuville from Hyundai, currently in third place, battled against adverse conditions, including punctures and mechanical issues, trailing by over four minutes. The rally's grueling conditions have taken a toll, with Rovanpera facing back-to-back tyre failures that have significantly hindered his performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

