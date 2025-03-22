Nitu Ghanghas Shines on Day 2 of Elite Women's Boxing Championship 2025

Nitu Ghanghas, a World Champion and Arjuna Awardee from Haryana, delivered a commanding win against Rajasthan's Anjali Choudhary during Day 2 of the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship 2025. Competing in the Minimumweight category (45-48kg), Ghanghas' unanimous victory ensured her progression to the next round of the tournament.

Jaismine Lamboria and Sakshi, representing the Services Sports Control Board, added to the day's excitement by securing confident victories over their opponents from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, respectively. The competition, organized by the BFI in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh Boxing Association, is held at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from March 20 to 27, 2025.

With nearly 200 contenders from 24 states, the championship follows World Boxing's Technical & Competition Rules. Notable victories included Anamika Hooda's swift knockout and the youth champion Devika Ghorpade's dominating performance. In other results, Kunjarani Devi from Manipur won a closely contested match, while Sarita Rai from UP triumphed in the 60-65kg category.

(With inputs from agencies.)