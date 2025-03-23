Haaland Shines in Norway's World Cup Qualifying Triumph

Erling Haaland illuminated Norway's football scene by spearheading a resounding 5-0 victory against Moldova, kickstarting their World Cup qualifying campaign on a high note.

Notably, this dynamic player, who debuted for Norway in 2019, has now amassed an impressive record of 39 goals in 40 appearances.

As Norway targets a coveted spot in the 2026 tournament, the team aims to overcome past challenges and make a triumphant return to the World Cup stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)