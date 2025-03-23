Left Menu

Shardul Thakur Makes IPL Comeback with Lucknow Super Giants

Shardul Thakur returns to IPL, joining Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for injured Mohsin Khan. The IPL team LSG, led by Rishabh Pant, will face Delhi Capitals. After an injury, Mohsin works on recovery, while Thakur foregoes playing for Essex to take the IPL opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 10:33 IST
Shardul Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

India's all-rounder, Shardul Thakur, is set to rejoin the Indian Premier League, stepping in for the injured Mohsin Khan with the Lucknow Super Giants. After going unsold in the auction, Thakur's inclusion marks a significant boost for the team under their new captain, Rishabh Pant.

The Lucknow Super Giants will commence their IPL journey against the Delhi Capitals on Monday. The 33-year-old cricketer is currently with the LSG squad in Visakhapatnam, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, consolidating his return to the league.

Having previously committed to playing county cricket with Essex, Thakur had always kept his options open for an IPL return. Meanwhile, the injured Mohsin continues his rehabilitation, aiming to make a swift comeback under the guidance of LSG's support team following an ACL tear.

