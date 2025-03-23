Shardul Thakur Makes IPL Comeback with Lucknow Super Giants

India's all-rounder, Shardul Thakur, is set to rejoin the Indian Premier League, stepping in for the injured Mohsin Khan with the Lucknow Super Giants. After going unsold in the auction, Thakur's inclusion marks a significant boost for the team under their new captain, Rishabh Pant.

The Lucknow Super Giants will commence their IPL journey against the Delhi Capitals on Monday. The 33-year-old cricketer is currently with the LSG squad in Visakhapatnam, as reported by ESPNcricinfo, consolidating his return to the league.

Having previously committed to playing county cricket with Essex, Thakur had always kept his options open for an IPL return. Meanwhile, the injured Mohsin continues his rehabilitation, aiming to make a swift comeback under the guidance of LSG's support team following an ACL tear.

(With inputs from agencies.)