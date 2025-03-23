Kolkata Knight Riders' Resilience Tested: Ajinkya Rahane Remains Optimistic

Despite a significant loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane remains optimistic. The defending champions, under Rahane's new leadership, saw their fortunes ebb as left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya curtailed their previously robust batting line-up to 174/8.

In a post-match media interaction, Rahane expressed unwavering confidence in his middle-order, acknowledging their past contributions while emphasizing the necessity to adapt strategies throughout the long tournament. He highlighted the performance of Rinku Singh and other players, stressing balanced decision-making in lineup choices.

Though faced with challenges like Anrich Nortje's absence, Rahane is positive about his bowling squad's capabilities. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood marked his return with an impressive performance, while Rahane noted his own team's potential improvements and strategic flexibility for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)