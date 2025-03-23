Left Menu

Intense IPL Clash: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are set for an electrifying IPL opener. With new captains in Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant, both squads have undergone significant transformations. The match takes place at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium with notable players like KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and Nicholas Pooran in action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:45 IST
Intense IPL Clash: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up for a high-stakes IPL opener, with both teams ready to showcase their revamped line-ups under new leadership.

The Delhi Capitals, now led by Axar Patel, appear formidable on paper with their blend of international and domestic talent, including KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc.

Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant, aim for early victories despite injury concerns in their bowling department, relying on key players like Nicholas Pooran and Shardul Thakur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025