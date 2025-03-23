Intense IPL Clash: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are set for an electrifying IPL opener. With new captains in Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant, both squads have undergone significant transformations. The match takes place at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium with notable players like KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and Nicholas Pooran in action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:45 IST
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up for a high-stakes IPL opener, with both teams ready to showcase their revamped line-ups under new leadership.
The Delhi Capitals, now led by Axar Patel, appear formidable on paper with their blend of international and domestic talent, including KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc.
Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant, aim for early victories despite injury concerns in their bowling department, relying on key players like Nicholas Pooran and Shardul Thakur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Athiya Shetty Celebrates KL Rahul's Triumph in Style
KL Rahul's Stellar Adaptation to No. 6 Batting Slot Shines in Champions Trophy
KL Rahul Reflects on India's Triumphant ICC Champions Trophy Win
Rishabh Pant: Crafting a Cricketing Legacy with Guidance and Grit
KL Rahul: India's Finisher Rises Amidst Criticism and Redemption