Intense IPL Clash: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up for a high-stakes IPL opener, with both teams ready to showcase their revamped line-ups under new leadership.

The Delhi Capitals, now led by Axar Patel, appear formidable on paper with their blend of international and domestic talent, including KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc.

Lucknow Super Giants, captained by Rishabh Pant, aim for early victories despite injury concerns in their bowling department, relying on key players like Nicholas Pooran and Shardul Thakur.

(With inputs from agencies.)