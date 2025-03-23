Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Triumphs in Chinese Grand Prix with McLaren Glory

Australian driver Oscar Piastri secured a victory in the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, leading a McLaren one-two finish with teammate Lando Norris. Piastri's win, following a third-place finish in Australia's race, leaves the McLaren team undefeated this season. Mercedes' George Russell completed the podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:45 IST
Oscar Piastri, the Australian sensation, rebounded from his home race setback with a stunning victory at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix. Driving for McLaren, Piastri led a one-two finish alongside his teammate Lando Norris, leaving McLaren undefeated in the first two races of the season.

Despite facing brake issues, Norris managed to secure second place, finishing under 10 seconds behind Piastri. The victory at the Shanghai International Circuit denied Norris his third consecutive win and pushed Piastri closer in the championship standings.

Mercedes' George Russell claimed third, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and Saturday's sprint race winner Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top six. The victory elevates McLaren's status, putting them 25 points ahead of Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

