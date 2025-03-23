Richard Mansell's Historic Victory at the Singapore Classic

Richard Mansell triumphed at the Singapore Classic, claiming his inaugural DP World Tour title on his 104th try by overcoming Keita Nakajima with a decisive birdie on the 18th hole. The victory was sealed with a six-under-par 66 in the final round, bringing his total to 16 under.

Despite the tournament being reduced to 54 holes due to a washout, Mansell navigated the course with strategic precision, delivering five consecutive birdies and overcoming a bogey to secure his win. 'I wish it had come earlier,' Mansell admitted, overwhelmed with emotion.

The 29-year-old attributed his success to the unwavering support from his family and friends, including his tearful wife Ellie, stating that perseverance in his career was crucial. The victory earned him nearly 400,000 euros, a reward celebrating his dedication and resilience.

