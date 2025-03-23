Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Record-Breaking Century Propels SRH to Victory

Ishan Kishan delivered a stunning century off 45 balls, leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals. Despite a challenging past season, Kishan's masterful performance signals a return to form. Jofra Archer recorded the worst bowling figures in IPL history, contributing to the Sunrisers' commanding win.

Ishan Kishan's explosive century in just 45 deliveries marked a decisive victory for Sunrisers Hyderabad over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match on Sunday. Kishan's outstanding innings powered SRH to 286/6, overshadowing Jofra Archer's dismal performance for Royals.

The game saw a hot Hyderabad wicket, which Royals' inexperienced captain Riyan Parag mishandled by choosing to bowl first. This misjudgment allowed Travis Head and Kishan to capitalize, with Head smashing 67 runs off 31 balls as they set the tone for a high-scoring game.

Kishan, previously set aside by Mumbai Indians, announced his return with a powerful display. His new role at SRH could open doors for a national team comeback, as he showcased impeccable skills that punished the Royals' bowlers, including Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Maheesh Theekshana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

