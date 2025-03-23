Jack Doohan's Bumpy Start: Penalties Overshadow Performance in Formula One
Australian F1 rookie Jack Doohan, yet to score points, faces challenges with four penalty points after three races. With Alpine facing hurdles and rivals' disqualifications eliminating potential points, the pressure mounts on Doohan amid uncertainty following Alpine's signing of reserve driver Franco Colapinto.
Australian Formula One rookie Jack Doohan's start to the season has been marred by penalties, rather than points. In his latest outing at the Chinese Grand Prix, Doohan accrued four penalty points on his super-licence.
The penalties consist of two points given for forcing Racing Bulls' rookie Isack Hadjar off the track and a collision with Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto. Accumulating 12 points within a year risks a one-race ban.
Doohan's team, Alpine, faces a disappointing start with no points scored yet. The situation worsens with the disqualification of Pierre Gasly and newly signed reserve Franco Colapinto waiting on the sidelines.
