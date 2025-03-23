Elfyn Evans Triumphs at Safari Rally Kenya: Extends Championship Lead

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Toyota's Elfyn Evans clinched victory at the Safari Rally Kenya, extending his lead in the world championship with a commanding 36-point advantage.

Hyundai's Ott Tanak secured second place, finishing more than a minute behind Evans. Defending champion Thierry Neuville, also of Hyundai, completed the podium in third place.

This triumph marks Evans's second consecutive win this season and his second victory in three races. The Welsh driver, who started the season as runner-up in Monte Carlo, now holds a total of 88 points, significantly ahead of Neuville and Tanak.

