Elfyn Evans Triumphs at Safari Rally Kenya: Extends Championship Lead

Toyota's Elfyn Evans secured a victory at the Safari Rally Kenya, boosting his lead in the world championship by 36 points. Hyundai's Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville followed in second and third place respectively. This marks Evans's second win consecutively, strengthening his position with 88 points.
In a stunning display of skill and determination, Toyota's Elfyn Evans clinched victory at the Safari Rally Kenya, extending his lead in the world championship with a commanding 36-point advantage.
Hyundai's Ott Tanak secured second place, finishing more than a minute behind Evans. Defending champion Thierry Neuville, also of Hyundai, completed the podium in third place.
This triumph marks Evans's second consecutive win this season and his second victory in three races. The Welsh driver, who started the season as runner-up in Monte Carlo, now holds a total of 88 points, significantly ahead of Neuville and Tanak.
