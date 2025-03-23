Pedal Power: Mandaviya Leads the Charge for a Healthier Nation

In an effort to promote healthier lifestyles and environmental sustainability, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday urged citizens to integrate cycling into their daily lives. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative for enhancing health and reducing air pollution.

Mandaviya led more than 500 enthusiastic cyclists in Lucknow during the Fit India Sundays on Cycle event, highlighting cycling as a means to improve personal health and fortify national strength. 'Cycling not only boosts physical well-being but also builds character and confidence,' the minister noted.

Reinforcing the campaign's significance, Mandaviya and Uttar Pradesh's Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav stressed the importance of fitness for a robust society and urged citizens to prioritize exercise as part of their lifestyle. The event was organized by the Sports Authority of India's Netaji Subhas Regional Centre.

