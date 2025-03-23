Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sets New T20 Benchmark with Record-Breaking Victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated the T20 scene by scoring the most 250-plus totals in the format. Their recent 286/6 victory against Rajasthan Royals marked their fourth such achievement. Star performances came from Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan. A strong pursuit by the Royals fell short with a 44-run loss.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has asserted itself as a formidable force in T20 cricket by establishing a new record for the most 250-plus totals in the format. Their latest display came during a high-octane match in the ongoing 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, demonstrating their intent from the outset.

The Sunrisers' exceptional batting performance captivated the audience, reaching an imposing total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals. This marked their fourth instance of surpassing 250 runs in T20s, a feat unmatched by any other team. Previously tied with Surrey, SRH has now set a new benchmark.

Continuing their trajectory from last season, the Sunrisers overwhelmed the Royals. Abhishek Sharma led with aggressive batting, and with Travis Head's relentless hitting, they laid a solid foundation. Ishan Kishan continued the momentum, notching a rapid half-century and then a quick century, as Klaasen and Reddy pushed toward a 300-run target. Despite a middle-over lull, SRH finished at 286/6.

In pursuit, Rajasthan Royals mounted a challenge behind Captain Sanju Samson's 66 and Dhruv Jurel's 70. However, the required run rate proved daunting. Although Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey launched a late offensive, the Royals fell short, conceding a 44-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

