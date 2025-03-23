Franziska Preuss Triumphs in Dramatic World Cup Finale

Franziska Preuss of Germany secured her first World Cup overall title in a nail-biting conclusion at Holmenkollen, Norway. The outcome was decided when France's Lou Jeanmonnot fell near the finish line of the 12.5km mass-start race, enabling Preuss to triumph on the final day of the season.

Jeanmonnot, who initially led the overall standings after winning the 10km pursuit race, lost her chance for victory when she stumbled during a pivotal moment. Preuss, recovering the lead she lost on Saturday, surged ahead to not only win the race but also take the season's title.

Preuss expressed mixed emotions, acknowledging the dramatic nature of the race. She also celebrated winning the 10km pursuit globe at last month's World Championships, as well as the sprint and mass start globes. Despite her disappointment, Jeanmonnot was comforted by Preuss, marking a moment of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

