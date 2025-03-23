Aubameyang's Brilliance Boosts Gabon's World Cup Dream

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang led Gabon to a vital 2-1 victory over Kenya in Nairobi during their 2026 World Cup qualifier on Sunday. Aubameyang, 35, netted twice to propel his team to 15 points, solidifying their position at the top of Group F, ahead of Ivory Coast, who remain at 13 points with a game in hand.

The match saw Aubameyang scoring his first goal with a precise strike from 15 meters, which slipped through the goalkeeper's grasp, before converting a penalty after a handball in the box. This triumph brings Gabon closer to their first-ever World Cup appearance, as Kenya's chances dwindled further.

Elsewhere, a 3-3 draw between Eswatini and Mauritius in South Africa didn't impact their World Cup ambitions, as neither team is likely to qualify. Gabon now eye the final group matches, seeking to secure a direct berth at the 2026 finals hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

