Axar Patel Leads Delhi Capitals with Simplicity and Strategy

Delhi Capitals' freshly appointed captain, Axar Patel, announced his intentions to lead the team with a straightforward approach in their quest for the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Patel steps into the role after replacing Rishabh Pant, who has joined Lucknow Super Giants as their captain.

Expressing confidence, Patel noted the importance of simplicity in strategy, saying, "For the last 17 years, we have been fighting for the title. But we don't care about the results but whatever is in our hands we will follow that." In this season, Patel emphasized adapting to the evolving nature of cricket and IPL's inclination towards big-hitting batsmen.

In a notable decision, the BCCI lifted the ban on the use of saliva on cricket balls, a rule enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patel welcomed the move for the balance it brings to bowlers, stating, "IPL is all about batsmen's game, so the usage of saliva is great for the bowlers and the game as well." The decision, reached at captains' meeting in Mumbai, aims to provide bowlers tactical advantages, potentially impacting game dynamics positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)