Belgium's Stunning Win Secures Nations League Spot
Belgium secured their place in League A of the Nations League with a thrilling 3-0 win over Ukraine. Romelu Lukaku's late goals overturned Ukraine's first-leg advantage. Elsewhere, Ireland, Greece, and Turkey also secured key victories to maintain or secure their league standings.
In an electrifying display, Belgium retained their League A standing in the Nations League after overcoming Ukraine 3-0 on home turf. Romelu Lukaku emerged as the hero of the match, scoring twice late to secure a 4-3 aggregate win.
The Belgian side initially struggled against a resilient Ukraine, who entered the match with a two-goal cushion. However, the deadlock was broken in the 70th minute when Maxim De Cuyper, a second-half substitute, netted off a pass from Jeremy Doku.
Lukaku leveled the tie with a volley, and despite Ukraine's attempts to regain the lead through Artem Dovbyk, their efforts were thwarted by Matz Sels. Lukaku sealed the victory in the 86th minute, ensuring Belgium's top-tier status. Meanwhile, other matches saw Ireland triumph over Bulgaria, Greece defeat Scotland, and several other nations secure or maintain their league positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
