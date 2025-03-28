Left Menu

Ilia Malinin Shines at World Figure Skating Championships

Defending champion Ilia Malinin delivered an outstanding short program at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston, positioning himself in first place. Malinin, boasting a season without defeat, showcased a historic performance with six quadruple jumps, including a quad Axel. Japanese skater Yuma Kagiyama closely follows.

Updated: 28-03-2025 02:58 IST
In an exhilarating short program performance, Ilia Malinin, the defending champion, placed himself on the top spot at the World Figure Skating Championships in Boston. Malinin, who remains undefeated this season, achieved a personal best score of 110.41 with a flawless execution of groundbreaking six quadruple jumps.

His closest competition comes from Japan's Yuma Kagiyama, who secured the second position with a score of 107.09. Kazakh skater Mikhail Shaidorov, the Four Continents winner, stands in third place. The crowd at TD Garden was thrilled by Malinin's signature moves, while competitors like Kevin Aymoz and Adam Siao Him Fa delivered emotional and noteworthy performances.

The competition continues with the medal-deciding pairs free skate, where Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan maintain a lead over Italy's Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii. As events unfold, Boston continues to witness the world's top figure skaters vie for championship honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

