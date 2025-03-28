Left Menu

Gurindervir Singh Blazes New Trail with 100m National Record

Gurindervir Singh shattered the men's 100m national record with a 10.20-second sprint at the Indian Grand Prix 1. The 24-year-old Punjab sprinter surpassed Manikanta Hoblidhar's 10.23-second record, set in October 2023. His victory marks a promising start to the athletics season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:46 IST
Gurindervir Singh catapulted into the national spotlight by smashing the men's 100m national record with a 10.20-second finish at the Indian Grand Prix 1 on Friday. The 24-year-old sprinter from Punjab outpaced a competitive field, eclipsing Manikanta Hoblidhar's previous 10.23-second record set just last October.

Expressing his delight, Singh, representing Reliance, said the record was a pleasant surprise. ''I'm extremely happy to have posted a good time in the IGP ahead of the Federation Cup in April," Singh said. He is now setting his sights on outperforming at the Federation Cup in Kochi and the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea.

Close on his heels, Hoblidhar, also from Reliance, clocked an impressive 10.22 seconds, further improving his previous record. Reliance dominated the podium with Amlan Borgohain securing the third position with a time of 10.43 seconds, establishing their prowess in the 100m race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

