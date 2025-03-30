Gujarat Titans Outplay Mumbai Indians in Tactically Savvy Match

In a strategically executed game, Gujarat Titans emerged victorious over the Mumbai Indians, nursing a 36-run lead at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This triumph came as the Titans adeptly harnessed the black soil pitch to tether MI's formidable batsmen.

Acknowledging the tactical prowess of the Titans, MI's senior pacer Trent Boult conceded that the hosts outfoxed his team. Despite veterans in their lineup accustomed to various wicket conditions, MI failed to adapt adequately, culminating in a faltering chase of GT's 196-for-eight target.

Boult pointed to lackluster fielding and the Titans' astute use of pace-slowing bowling as critical to the draw. Such strategic play pressured MI's batsmen into errors, while a couple of missed opportunities in the field cost valuable runs. As MI turns to upcoming matches, Boult hopes to rectify these shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)