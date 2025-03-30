Left Menu

Nitish Rana's Explosive Start Halted by CSK's Stellar Bowling

Nitish Rana's dynamic innings powered Rajasthan Royals to a promising start, but Chennai Super Kings fought back effectively, restricting them to 182/9. Rana hit 81 runs, including 10 fours and five sixes. However, CSK’s bowlers clinched a firm hold, taking critical wickets in the latter part of the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:24 IST
Nitish Rana's Explosive Start Halted by CSK's Stellar Bowling
Nitish Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Nitish Rana led Rajasthan Royals with a commanding 81 off just 36 balls, setting a high tempo against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match on Sunday. His aggressive knock included a flurry of 10 boundaries and five maximums, aiming for a mammoth total.

However, after Rana's departure in the 12th over, Chennai's bowlers regained control. Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed displayed excellent precision, each claiming two wickets, curbing the Royals' progress decisively.

In the closing overs, Rajasthan was stifled to a mere 37 runs with four dismissals, finishing at 182/9. Chennai Super Kings' tactical re-calibration after choosing to bowl first turned the tide in a critical phase of the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025