Nitish Rana's Explosive Start Halted by CSK's Stellar Bowling

Nitish Rana led Rajasthan Royals with a commanding 81 off just 36 balls, setting a high tempo against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match on Sunday. His aggressive knock included a flurry of 10 boundaries and five maximums, aiming for a mammoth total.

However, after Rana's departure in the 12th over, Chennai's bowlers regained control. Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed displayed excellent precision, each claiming two wickets, curbing the Royals' progress decisively.

In the closing overs, Rajasthan was stifled to a mere 37 runs with four dismissals, finishing at 182/9. Chennai Super Kings' tactical re-calibration after choosing to bowl first turned the tide in a critical phase of the game.

