Dominant Delhi Capitals Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025
Delhi Capitals secured a decisive seven-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, driven by stellar performances from Mitchell Starc and Faf du Plessis. The team's successful bowling and batting efforts highlighted a strong overall team spirit, paving the way for back-to-back wins in the IPL 2025.
The Delhi Capitals showcased a commanding performance in their second match of the IPL 2025, securing a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled against Delhi's disciplined bowling attack and were dismissed for 163 in just 18.4 overs. Mitchell Starc's sensational five-wicket haul and Kuldeep Yadav's three wickets were pivotal in restricting the Hyderabad side.
Delhi's batting lineup capitalized on the bowling success, with Faf du Plessis smashing a rapid half-century. Contributions from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs reinforced the Capitals' dominance.
