Left Menu

Dominant Delhi Capitals Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals secured a decisive seven-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, driven by stellar performances from Mitchell Starc and Faf du Plessis. The team's successful bowling and batting efforts highlighted a strong overall team spirit, paving the way for back-to-back wins in the IPL 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:46 IST
Dominant Delhi Capitals Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025
Abhishek Porel. (Photo- DC Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Capitals showcased a commanding performance in their second match of the IPL 2025, securing a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled against Delhi's disciplined bowling attack and were dismissed for 163 in just 18.4 overs. Mitchell Starc's sensational five-wicket haul and Kuldeep Yadav's three wickets were pivotal in restricting the Hyderabad side.

Delhi's batting lineup capitalized on the bowling success, with Faf du Plessis smashing a rapid half-century. Contributions from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs reinforced the Capitals' dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025