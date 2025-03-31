Sports Roundup: Key Highlights and Updates from U.S. Sports

The U.S. sports scene was abuzz on Sunday with significant updates across multiple domains, including football, baseball, and basketball. One of the day's major highlights was ESPN's report that the San Francisco 49ers plan to keep wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is set to receive a $22.85 million bonus.

In Major League Baseball action, the Toronto Blue Jays encountered a setback as star pitcher Max Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a thumb issue. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles dealt with their own injury concerns, moving pitcher Albert Suarez to the IL with shoulder inflammation.

On the college basketball front, Villanova University made headlines by naming Kevin Willard as its new head coach. Additionally, Eric Olen is reportedly set to take over as head coach at the University of New Mexico. These changes come as teams gear up for further college basketball action as part of ongoing tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)