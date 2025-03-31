India's Punch: Narender Berwal Leads Men's Team at Inaugural World Boxing Cup

Narender Berwal, an Asian Games bronze medallist, is set to lead the Indian men's boxing team at the inaugural World Boxing Cup, commencing Monday in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil.

This tournament marks World Boxing's first event since it earned provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee, following the inclusion of boxing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

While both men's and women's competitions are scheduled, only male Indian boxers are participating due to the recent conclusion of the women's National Championships. They've arrived in Brazil post a week's camp, ready to compete in the newly introduced weight categories by World Boxing.

