India's Punch: Narender Berwal Leads Men's Team at Inaugural World Boxing Cup

Asian Games bronze medallist Narender Berwal heads a 10-member Indian men's boxing team competing at the first World Boxing Cup in Brazil. This tournament is the first event since World Boxing's recognition by the International Olympic Committee, marking the international debut of new weight categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:26 IST
Narender Berwal
  • Country:
  • India

Narender Berwal, an Asian Games bronze medallist, is set to lead the Indian men's boxing team at the inaugural World Boxing Cup, commencing Monday in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil.

This tournament marks World Boxing's first event since it earned provisional recognition from the International Olympic Committee, following the inclusion of boxing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

While both men's and women's competitions are scheduled, only male Indian boxers are participating due to the recent conclusion of the women's National Championships. They've arrived in Brazil post a week's camp, ready to compete in the newly introduced weight categories by World Boxing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

