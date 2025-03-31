Left Menu

Teen Phenom Jakub Mensik Upsets Djokovic in Dramatic Miami Open Final

In a thrilling Miami Open final, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 7-6, 7-6. Despite delays, high humidity, and eye issues for Djokovic, the young talent showcased his prowess with a powerful 130 mph serve, collecting 14 aces and securing his first ATP title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:30 IST
Jakub Mensik

Novak Djokovic faced multiple challenges during the Miami Open final, including a long delay, an eye infection, and a slippery, humid court.

Yet, it was the 6-foot-4, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik who emerged victorious, outlasting Djokovic in straight sets, 7-6, 7-6, to clinch his first ATP title. The Czech teenager, entering the tournament ranked 54th, showcased his talent with a powerful serve, achieving 14 aces and only one break point.

The final was delayed by over five hours due to rain, but Mensik remained composed, applying pressure with his 130 mph serve. Djokovic, aiming for his 100th title, wrestled with vision impediments and humidity but ultimately acknowledged Mensik's win as "unbelievable". The match marks a significant pivot for Mensik, who overcame nervousness to defeat his idol.

