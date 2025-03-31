Teen Phenom Jakub Mensik Upsets Djokovic in Dramatic Miami Open Final

Novak Djokovic faced multiple challenges during the Miami Open final, including a long delay, an eye infection, and a slippery, humid court.

Yet, it was the 6-foot-4, 19-year-old Jakub Mensik who emerged victorious, outlasting Djokovic in straight sets, 7-6, 7-6, to clinch his first ATP title. The Czech teenager, entering the tournament ranked 54th, showcased his talent with a powerful serve, achieving 14 aces and only one break point.

The final was delayed by over five hours due to rain, but Mensik remained composed, applying pressure with his 130 mph serve. Djokovic, aiming for his 100th title, wrestled with vision impediments and humidity but ultimately acknowledged Mensik's win as "unbelievable". The match marks a significant pivot for Mensik, who overcame nervousness to defeat his idol.

