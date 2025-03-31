Shammi Silva Re-elected as Sri Lanka Cricket President: A New Era Unfolds

In a sweeping victory, Shammi Silva has been re-elected for a fourth consecutive term as the president of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), set to lead from 2025 to 2027. Unchallenged in this election, Silva and his team continue a tradition of stability at the helm of Sri Lankan cricket governance.

Joining the leadership is Bandula Dissanayake, the only new face on the executive committee, stepping in as Secretary after Mohan de Silva's resignation in late 2023. This election marks significant changes, being the first since SLC's voting body was streamlined from 147 to 60 members under new constitutional amendments.

Silva's re-election coincides with heightened national cricketing achievements, notably defeating Australia in a historic ODI series. Looking ahead, the Sri Lanka women's team is poised to compete in a tri-series at home against India and South Africa, signaling a vibrant cricketing future for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)