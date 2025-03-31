Future of Golf in India: A Bright Horizon Awaits

Veer Ahlawat, a prominent figure in Indian golf, conveyed his dissatisfaction with his performance at the Hero India Open 2025, citing the need for quick improvements to remain competitive in future tournaments. Despite finishing in a commendable position, Ahlawat feels his skill set needs further refinement.

Ranked among the top-performing Indians in the tournament, Ahlawat finished tied 17th along with his compatriots Gaganjeet Bhullar and Om Prakash Chouhan. He admitted in an exclusive interview with PTI that his ball striking was subpar, although he managed to secure a top-20 finish, he emphasizes eagerly on playing his best without stressing over outcomes.

The Indian Golf Union President, Brijender Singh, lauded Ahlawat's efforts, dismissing any notion of hard luck, and emphasized the promising discussions around forming a professional golf league in India. This initiative, aimed at expanding opportunities and financial appeal, could help the sport flourish nationally, allowing young talents to learn from professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)