Bengali Thriller 'Korpur': Political Intrigue and Mystery Revealed

'Korpur', a Bengali political thriller directed by Arindam Sil, explores the mystery surrounding a female university official's disappearance in the 1990s. Set for a March release, it stars Bratya Basu and Kunal Ghosh amidst Kolkata's 1997 political backdrop. The film intertwines real-life political drama with fictitious narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming release of the Bengali political thriller 'Korpur' is generating excitement as it approaches its premiere on March 19-20, coinciding with Eid. The film, helmed by director Arindam Sil, delves into the enigma of a female university official who vanished in the 1990s, drawing inspiration from the book 'Antardhaner Nepathye'.

Set against the 1997 political backdrop of Kolkata, when the Left Front was in power, 'Korpur' boasts a stellar cast including West Bengal minister Bratya Basu and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh. While inspired by real-life events, the narrative remains a work of fiction, as affirmed by director Sil.

Ghosh, lending authenticity to his role with his journalistic insights, is part of an ensemble cast alongside Rituparna Sengupta and others, capturing the political intrigue of the era. Completing his cinematic hat-trick, Ghosh will next appear in Dulal Dey's 'Faand', further entwining politics and drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

