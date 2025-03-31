Left Menu

Ticket Turmoil: Sunrisers Hyderabad in Clash with HCA

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has ordered an inquiry into Sunrisers Hyderabad's claims of blackmail by the Hyderabad Cricket Association for more complimentary tickets. The franchise threatened to move matches if unresolved, but HCA denied all allegations.

Updated: 31-03-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 23:47 IST
Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for an investigation following allegations raised by Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The franchise accused the HCA of employing blackmail tactics to secure more complimentary tickets.

In a detailed letter addressed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council, Sunrisers Hyderabad asserted that it faced threats from the HCA. The franchise emphasized that persistent issues could lead to considering alternative states for their home matches.

Conversely, HCA President A Jagan Mohan Rao rebutted these claims, asserting that no such demands were made towards the franchise. The state entity firmly rejected all allegations, further intensifying the conflict.

