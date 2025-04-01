Left Menu

India's Rocky Start at the World Boxing Cup

India's campaign at the inaugural World Boxing Cup in Brazil began with Lakshya Chahar's defeat in the 80kg category. The Indian boxer lost to Wanderley Pereira in a unanimous decision. Other Indian boxers, including Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Nikhil Dubey, and Jugnoo, are set to compete in upcoming bouts.

  Country:
  • India

India's journey at the inaugural World Boxing Cup in Brazil commenced on a challenging note as Lakshya Chahar succumbed to a defeat in his 80kg bout against local contender Wanderley Pereira. The match, held at Rafain Palace Hotel & Convention, saw the reigning national light heavyweight champion lose in a decisive 0-5 verdict.

Despite being up against the 2023 World Championship silver medallist and Paris Olympian, Chahar faced difficulty, accumulating only 135 out of a possible 150 points. A formidable Pereira secured an impressive 149 points, winning the judges' favor almost unanimously.

As the week-long tournament progresses, Indian boxers Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Nikhil Dubey, and Jugnoo gear up to make their mark. The event also underscores the recent IOC recognition of World Boxing and the participation of Indian boxers in newly introduced weight categories.

