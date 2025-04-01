SM Krishna Memorial Open Kicks Off: A Tennis Extravaganza in Bengaluru

The much-anticipated SM Krishna Memorial Open begins on Tuesday, marking a week-long celebration of tennis at Bengaluru's SM Krishna Tennis Stadium. This ITF Men's M25 event, offering a prize of $30,000, guarantees thrilling matches, concluding with the doubles finals on April 5 and the singles final on April 6.

Highlighting the tournament is Digvijay Pratap Singh, who is making a significant comeback after an 18-month break due to illness. Reflecting on his return, Singh said, "I'm feeling the best I've felt in a while, especially here in Bengaluru. This city holds fond memories as it was where I won my first Challenger title."

The competition promises to be fierce with emerging talents like Aryan Shah and seasoned players such as Jay Clarke in contention. Karnataka's own Krish Tyagi and Prajwal Dev, among others, add local flavor. The doubles matches feature top seeds like Adil Kalyanpur against international contenders, ensuring an exhilarating tennis showcase.

