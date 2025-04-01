Left Menu

SM Krishna Memorial Open Kicks Off: A Tennis Extravaganza in Bengaluru

The SM Krishna Memorial Open commences in Bengaluru, featuring a strong lineup of international and local tennis talents competing for the $30,000 prize at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium. Digvijay Pratap Singh headlines the event amid comeback, with high-profile doubles and singles matches promising an exciting week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:17 IST
SM Krishna Memorial Open Kicks Off: A Tennis Extravaganza in Bengaluru
India tennis player Aryan Shah (Image: SM Krishna Memorial Open/ITF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated SM Krishna Memorial Open begins on Tuesday, marking a week-long celebration of tennis at Bengaluru's SM Krishna Tennis Stadium. This ITF Men's M25 event, offering a prize of $30,000, guarantees thrilling matches, concluding with the doubles finals on April 5 and the singles final on April 6.

Highlighting the tournament is Digvijay Pratap Singh, who is making a significant comeback after an 18-month break due to illness. Reflecting on his return, Singh said, "I'm feeling the best I've felt in a while, especially here in Bengaluru. This city holds fond memories as it was where I won my first Challenger title."

The competition promises to be fierce with emerging talents like Aryan Shah and seasoned players such as Jay Clarke in contention. Karnataka's own Krish Tyagi and Prajwal Dev, among others, add local flavor. The doubles matches feature top seeds like Adil Kalyanpur against international contenders, ensuring an exhilarating tennis showcase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025