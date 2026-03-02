Italy's Strategic Role in Middle Eastern Conflicts

Italy is playing a strategic role amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States, as it has received requests for logistics aid and supplies from several Gulf countries involved in the conflict, according to Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

In a statement to a parliamentary committee in Rome, Tajani confirmed that Italy is delivering on its commitments while ensuring the safety of Italian troops deployed in volatile regions including Lebanon and Jordan.

The situation underscores Italy's active engagement and support for stability in the Middle East, highlighting Rome's influence and responsibilities within international geopolitics.