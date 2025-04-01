Blazing Trails: Vandana Kataria's Journey from Stereotypes to Hockey Stardom

Vandana Kataria, a trailblazer for Indian women's hockey, has announced her retirement after an illustrious career. Breaking through societal and caste-based barriers, she became an inspiration in her village and for women's sports across India.

Despite the pain of not securing an Olympic medal, Kataria capped an impressive 320 international appearances, netting 158 goals. Her career highlights include a historic hat-trick at the Tokyo Games against South Africa, making her the first Indian woman to achieve this feat.

Kataria attributes her success to her late father's unwavering support, who shielded her from stereotypes. Now, aiming to groom the next generation of players, she hopes to contribute to the sport beyond her own career.

