Ashwani Kumar Shines In IPL Debut With Record-Breaking Performance

In a spectacular debut for the Mumbai Indians, Ashwani Kumar delivered a standout bowling performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, concluding with figures of 4/24. This achievement sets a new record for an Indian debutant in the IPL. Remarkably, Kumar took a wicket off his very first ball in the league, a feat not achieved by any Indian in the past decade.

Mumbai Indians' bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, expressed his admiration for Ashwani's calmness under pressure. 'To see someone perform so well in their first game is impressive. He focused on his strengths, which yielded results,' Mhambrey told iplt20.com. Ashwani, one of three changes made for the match, was selected for his left-arm seam, swing capability, and pace, ideal for the Wankhede pitch.

Ashwani credited team captain Hardik Pandya for helping him stay composed. 'Hardik bhai said, You're from Punjab and Punjabis are fearless, so just scare the opponents and enjoy yourself,' Ashwani shared. His notable scalp included Andre Russell's wicket, fulfilling a challenging bowling plan encouraged by Pandya. Ashwani's family and village celebrated his record-breaking achievement, marking a culmination of years of hard work.

