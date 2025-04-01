AC Milan Eyes Coppa Italia Victory as Hope for European Redemption

In a season fraught with challenges, AC Milan's hopes of European competition rest heavily on winning the Coppa Italia, as noted by manager Sergio Conceicao ahead of the semi-final against Inter Milan. Currently trailing in Serie A, a cup triumph might be their last shot at Europe.

"We understand the significance for Europe, but our immediate focus is the match with Inter," Conceicao informed reporters. He acknowledged the importance of securing a trophy, emphasizing the necessity of winning against Inter first and proceeding step-by-step.

Reflecting on the season, Conceicao expressed dissatisfaction with Milan's standing, stressing the need for improvement in the remaining games. Despite past victories against Inter, he remains cautiously optimistic about the upcoming match, acknowledging their opponent's strength and experience.

