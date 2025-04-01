Left Menu

AC Milan Eyes Coppa Italia Victory as Hope for European Redemption

AC Milan is striving to secure a Coppa Italia victory to ensure a place in European competition, according to manager Sergio Conceicao. Despite their underwhelming Serie A performance, triumphing against Inter Milan in the semi-final is perceived as their best chance to achieve this goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:35 IST
AC Milan Eyes Coppa Italia Victory as Hope for European Redemption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a season fraught with challenges, AC Milan's hopes of European competition rest heavily on winning the Coppa Italia, as noted by manager Sergio Conceicao ahead of the semi-final against Inter Milan. Currently trailing in Serie A, a cup triumph might be their last shot at Europe.

"We understand the significance for Europe, but our immediate focus is the match with Inter," Conceicao informed reporters. He acknowledged the importance of securing a trophy, emphasizing the necessity of winning against Inter first and proceeding step-by-step.

Reflecting on the season, Conceicao expressed dissatisfaction with Milan's standing, stressing the need for improvement in the remaining games. Despite past victories against Inter, he remains cautiously optimistic about the upcoming match, acknowledging their opponent's strength and experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025