SRH and HCA Strike a Deal on Complimentary Passes

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have settled a dispute over the allocation of complimentary passes. This resolution follows a meeting held on Tuesday, after SRH previously appealed for intervention from the BCCI and IPL Governing Council regarding alleged 'blackmailing tactics' by the HCA.

SRH had considered relocating their home matches if the HCA continued to demand additional complimentary tickets. However, a consensus was reached during discussions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium with key officials present.

The decision maintains the status quo of 3,900 complimentary passes for the HCA, adhering to longstanding practice. A joint statement confirmed their commitment to enhancing the spectator experience cooperatively.

