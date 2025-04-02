Mitch Hay's Heroic 99 Lifts New Zealand in ODI Showdown
Mitch Hay's unbeaten 99 drove New Zealand to a solid total of 292-8 against Pakistan in the second ODI match, despite falling just short of a century. New Zealand struggled mid-innings but managed a competitive finish, with the decisive final match to be played on Saturday.
Mitch Hay took center stage as he scored an impressive unbeaten 99 runs, leading New Zealand to 292-8 against Pakistan in the second One-Day International on Wednesday. Hay played a determined innings, including a thrilling final over where he struck 22 runs, narrowly missing out on a maiden ODI century.
While New Zealand had a strong start with a new opening partnership, the team faced challenges during the middle overs due to controlled bowling from Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Wasim Jr. They applied pressure with economical spells, hindering New Zealand's ability to capitalize on their early momentum.
The failure to convert good starts into substantial scores put New Zealand in a precarious position. Nonetheless, Hay's resilience and a strategic partnership with Muhammad Abbas kept New Zealand in contention as they look forward to the series decider this Saturday at Mount Maunganui.
