Left Menu

Mitch Hay's Heroic 99 Lifts New Zealand in ODI Showdown

Mitch Hay's unbeaten 99 drove New Zealand to a solid total of 292-8 against Pakistan in the second ODI match, despite falling just short of a century. New Zealand struggled mid-innings but managed a competitive finish, with the decisive final match to be played on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamilton | Updated: 02-04-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 08:53 IST
Mitch Hay's Heroic 99 Lifts New Zealand in ODI Showdown
  • Country:
  • Bermuda

Mitch Hay took center stage as he scored an impressive unbeaten 99 runs, leading New Zealand to 292-8 against Pakistan in the second One-Day International on Wednesday. Hay played a determined innings, including a thrilling final over where he struck 22 runs, narrowly missing out on a maiden ODI century.

While New Zealand had a strong start with a new opening partnership, the team faced challenges during the middle overs due to controlled bowling from Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Wasim Jr. They applied pressure with economical spells, hindering New Zealand's ability to capitalize on their early momentum.

The failure to convert good starts into substantial scores put New Zealand in a precarious position. Nonetheless, Hay's resilience and a strategic partnership with Muhammad Abbas kept New Zealand in contention as they look forward to the series decider this Saturday at Mount Maunganui.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025