Gaëtane Thiney: French Soccer Pioneer Bids Farewell

Gaëtane Thiney, a significant figure in French women's soccer, is set to retire. With 58 goals in 163 international caps, she has left a mark on the sport and will end her career with Paris FC. She reflects on her career as a journey filled with achievements and passion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:11 IST
  • France

In an emotional announcement, French soccer star Gaëtane Thiney revealed her plans to retire at the end of the season. Known for her exemplary career, Thiney scored 58 goals in 163 matches for France and participated in three World Cups, helping to elevate women's soccer in the nation.

As the 39-year-old midfielder prepares for her final chapter, her club Paris FC is set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup final. Thiney's career, spanning from her debut at age 14, is highlighted by her accolades, including being named league's best player twice.

Reflecting on her journey, Thiney expressed pride in her achievements and her upcoming transition. Her stint with Gotham FC in 2021 and her experiences at the Olympic Games solidify her legacy as a driving force in the sport. Thiney vows to enjoy every remaining moment on the field.

