'Letter-Writing' Antics: IPL Spinner Fined for Celebratory Gesture

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi faced disciplinary action for his unique 'letter-writing' celebration after removing Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya. The act resulted in Rathi being fined 25% of his match fees and receiving a demerit point.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India cited a breach of the IPL Code of Conduct during the match at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Despite Rathi's performance, with figures of 2/30 in four overs, Punjab Kings secured the game by eight wickets.

The celebration drew parallels to Kesrick Williams' 'notebook' gesture, prompting swift umpire intervention. Cricket icons Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammed Kaif expressed disapproval of the incident during commentary.

