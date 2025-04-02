Left Menu

'Letter-Writing' Antics: IPL Spinner Fined for Celebratory Gesture

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was fined for his 'letter-writing' celebration after dismissing Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya. The unusual gesture led to a 25% match fee penalty and demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. PBKS won the match by eight wickets.

Updated: 02-04-2025 09:39 IST
Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi faced disciplinary action for his unique 'letter-writing' celebration after removing Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya. The act resulted in Rathi being fined 25% of his match fees and receiving a demerit point.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India cited a breach of the IPL Code of Conduct during the match at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Despite Rathi's performance, with figures of 2/30 in four overs, Punjab Kings secured the game by eight wickets.

The celebration drew parallels to Kesrick Williams' 'notebook' gesture, prompting swift umpire intervention. Cricket icons Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammed Kaif expressed disapproval of the incident during commentary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

