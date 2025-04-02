Ancelotti's Day in Court: Tax Evasion Trial of the Real Madrid Coach

Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid, is set to appear in court on Wednesday over charges of tax evasion involving 1 million euros from image rights. The case arises from his initial period of coaching at the club, highlighting ongoing tax scrutiny on soccer figures in Spain.

Prosecutors are pushing for a prison sentence of four years and nine months, alongside a 3.2 million euro fine for alleged fiscal misconduct in 2014 and 2015. Despite the charges, Ancelotti expressed confidence in the Spanish justice system and readiness to defend his position.

The trial, spanning three days in Madrid, may yet see an out-of-court settlement, a path previously taken by soccer celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, the Spanish tax authority has already seized Ancelotti's owed amount plus interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)