Ricky Ponting Lauds Shreyas Iyer as 'Rolls-Royce' in Punjab Kings' Win
Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting praised skipper Shreyas Iyer as a 'Rolls-Royce in third gear' after his 52-run knock led the team to victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Ponting encouraged players to stay focused and praised the team's strong bowling performance and standout players like Prabhsimran Singh and Nehal Wadhera.
In a dominating performance, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer drew high praise from head coach Ricky Ponting, who likened him to a 'Rolls-Royce in third gear' following his unbeaten 52-run performance against Lucknow Super Giants.
As the IPL 2025 campaign progresses, Ponting urged his players to maintain their focus and reminded them of the long journey ahead. Key contributions from opener Prabhsimran Singh and Nehal Wadhera bolstered the team's efforts, as they chased down the 172-run target with ease.
Ponting credited the robust bowling attack led by Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson, whose restrictive opening spells laid the groundwork for the team's success, highlighting the importance of making an impact in T20 cricket.
