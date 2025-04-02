Court Blows the Whistle on Infighting in Sports Federations

The Delhi High Court expressed strong concerns on Wednesday regarding the ongoing 'infighting' and 'disputes' within the nation's sporting federations, emphasizing that such an environment is detrimental to the sporting sector.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made these remarks during an appeal by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) challenging a single judge's order on its electoral process. The court found the internal strife troubling and urged resolution.

The bench highlighted how such disputes could jeopardize the federation’s standing with international bodies, given the emphasis on autonomy in the international Olympic charter. The court underscored the urgent need for resolution to safeguard sports interests, setting an April 7 hearing date.

