Left Menu

Court Blows the Whistle on Infighting in Sports Federations

The Delhi High Court raised concerns over the internal disputes within India's sports federations, focusing on the Boxing Federation of India's ongoing legal conflicts. The court stressed that such disputes undermine sports interests and hinted at potential consequences if infighting continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:36 IST
Court Blows the Whistle on Infighting in Sports Federations
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court expressed strong concerns on Wednesday regarding the ongoing 'infighting' and 'disputes' within the nation's sporting federations, emphasizing that such an environment is detrimental to the sporting sector.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made these remarks during an appeal by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) challenging a single judge's order on its electoral process. The court found the internal strife troubling and urged resolution.

The bench highlighted how such disputes could jeopardize the federation’s standing with international bodies, given the emphasis on autonomy in the international Olympic charter. The court underscored the urgent need for resolution to safeguard sports interests, setting an April 7 hearing date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025