Crackdown on Football Hooliganism: A Secure Soccer Summer in the U.S.

The British government has announced that approximately 150 fans of Manchester City and Chelsea, with records of violent behavior, will be banned from traveling to the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. This move aims to curb potential soccer-related disturbances during the tournament.

Fans who are already subject to football banning orders for past hooliganism will be obligated to hand over their passports to law enforcement between June 9 and July 13. Policing Minister Diana Johnson emphasized the importance of ensuring that fans can support their teams safely and without incident.

The Football Banning Orders Authority will notify the affected fans, cautioning them that non-compliance could result in severe penalties, including unlimited fines or a six-month prison sentence. According to recent data, there are currently 2,172 active football banning orders across England and Wales.

(With inputs from agencies.)