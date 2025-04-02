Iga Swiatek Withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

World number two tennis player Iga Swiatek announced her withdrawal from the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup qualifying matches, set to take place in Poland, via social media on Wednesday. The 23-year-old emphasized the necessity for personal focus and recuperation, stepping away from representing her national team against Switzerland and Ukraine.

Swiatek addressed her fans, especially her Polish supporters, acknowledging that this news might be disappointing but affirmed it was the appropriate decision for her current circumstances. She expressed her support for her teammates, wishing them success in the upcoming games.

This move comes on the heels of her recent quarter-final elimination at the Miami Open, where she was defeated by 19-year-old Alexandra Eala from the Philippines. During the tournament, Swiatek faced added challenges, including heightened security measures due to verbal threats received during practice.

