Left Menu

KKR's Homecoming Clash: Confidence in Match-Winners Amidst IPL Challenges

Kolkata Knight Riders return to Eden Gardens to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rematch of last year's IPL final. KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo emphasizes the team's deep talent and downplays concerns over batting consistency, urging confidence restoration as key to future victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:56 IST
KKR's Homecoming Clash: Confidence in Match-Winners Amidst IPL Challenges
Dwayne Bravo and Chandrakant Pandit (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Having played a couple of away games, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), reigning champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are set to make their return to their home ground at Eden Gardens. They will compete against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a match reminiscent of last year's final, scheduled for Thursday.

KKR team mentor Dwayne Bravo, prior to this crucial encounter, expressed unwavering confidence in the squad's structure and match-winning potential. He highlighted the individual capabilities of players like Rinku, Russell, Ramandeep, and Venkatesh Iyer to secure victories single-handedly throughout the tournament.

Bravo dismissed any major concerns regarding KKR's batting line-up. He acknowledged the challenges faced after three matches but remained positive about the team's depth and strategic improvements in batting. He emphasized that restoring player confidence is crucial for securing wins in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025