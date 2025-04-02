KKR's Homecoming Clash: Confidence in Match-Winners Amidst IPL Challenges
Kolkata Knight Riders return to Eden Gardens to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a rematch of last year's IPL final. KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo emphasizes the team's deep talent and downplays concerns over batting consistency, urging confidence restoration as key to future victories.
Having played a couple of away games, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), reigning champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are set to make their return to their home ground at Eden Gardens. They will compete against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a match reminiscent of last year's final, scheduled for Thursday.
KKR team mentor Dwayne Bravo, prior to this crucial encounter, expressed unwavering confidence in the squad's structure and match-winning potential. He highlighted the individual capabilities of players like Rinku, Russell, Ramandeep, and Venkatesh Iyer to secure victories single-handedly throughout the tournament.
Bravo dismissed any major concerns regarding KKR's batting line-up. He acknowledged the challenges faced after three matches but remained positive about the team's depth and strategic improvements in batting. He emphasized that restoring player confidence is crucial for securing wins in the IPL.
