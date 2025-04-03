Jos Buttler Redeems with Bat after Embarrassing Drop

In an exciting IPL fixture, Gujarat Titans' senior batter Jos Buttler atoned for his earlier misstep on the field by delivering a match-winning performance with the bat. Buttler, who admitted to feeling 'embarrassed' after dropping a catch against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, showed resilience by scoring an imperious 73 not out.

The dynamic innings from the Englishman helped GT chase down a target of 170 runs in just 17.5 overs. Buttler expressed his determination to contribute runs after his initial error saying, 'We know Salt is a dangerous player, but I was determined to score some runs.'

The victory was complemented by collective team effort, despite initial fielding lapses. Buttler acknowledged the bowlers' role in the success and emphasized the importance of playing with freedom and intent, citing a recent period of unenjoyable cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)