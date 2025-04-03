Left Menu

World's Elite Marksmen Converge in Buenos Aires for ISSF World Cup Kickoff

The ISSF World Cup begins in Buenos Aires, featuring over 400 top-tier shooters from 45 countries. Key events include men's pistol and skeet categories. Among the competitors are Olympic champions and rising stars, all vying for 15 gold medals. Indian athletes aim for strong performances in the prestigious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:20 IST
Krishna Kumar, Darshna Rathore, Ganemat Sekhon, Amrinder Singh Cheema, Raiza Dhillon at Tiro Federal Argentino de Buenos Aires shooting range (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI
The international sporting spotlight turns to Buenos Aires for the season's inaugural ISSF World Cup, as the world's best marksmen prepare to compete. The event gets underway at the Tiro Federal Argentino, with men's pistol and both men's and women's skeet competitions leading the charge on Thursday.

Among the highlights, the opening day will feature the men's 10m air pistol final, attracting a competitive lineup including Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Ravinder Singh, and Varun Tomar who aim to kickstart their country's campaign on a golden note. Skeet shooters will engage in their initial qualifying rounds on day one.

In a spectacle boasting over 400 shooters from 45 nations, competitors are vying for 15 gold medals. The prestigious tournament, second only to the Olympics and World Championships, includes participants such as Olympic champion Xie Yu and Indian prodigy Manu Bhaker. As athletes from around the globe converge, viewers can catch all 15 finals live via the ISSF's YouTube channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

