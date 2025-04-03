Thrilling Battles Await at 15th Hockey India Senior Men's Championship 2025

The much-anticipated 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 is set to capture attention from April 4 to 15 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The prestigious event will follow a division-based structure similar to the Senior Women National Championship held in March.

Spanning three divisions, the tournament introduces promotion and relegation battles among the 30 teams. Division A, featuring the top 12 teams from previous years, will be the focal point as they compete for the championship title. Defending champions Hockey Association of Odisha and runners-up Hockey Haryana are among the teams in Division A.

In Division A, teams are categorized into four pools, with the top two from each pool advancing to knockout rounds. Division B and C matches launch on April 4, while Division A begins on April 8. Hockey India's leadership anticipates exciting displays and significant talent scouting opportunities.

