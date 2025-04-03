Left Menu

Thrilling Battles Await at 15th Hockey India Senior Men's Championship 2025

The 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 will be held from April 4-15 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, featuring 30 teams across three divisions. The format includes promotion and relegation battles, with the top teams in Division A vying for the championship title. Pool matches and knockout stages promise intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:20 IST
Thrilling Battles Await at 15th Hockey India Senior Men's Championship 2025
Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 is set to capture attention from April 4 to 15 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The prestigious event will follow a division-based structure similar to the Senior Women National Championship held in March.

Spanning three divisions, the tournament introduces promotion and relegation battles among the 30 teams. Division A, featuring the top 12 teams from previous years, will be the focal point as they compete for the championship title. Defending champions Hockey Association of Odisha and runners-up Hockey Haryana are among the teams in Division A.

In Division A, teams are categorized into four pools, with the top two from each pool advancing to knockout rounds. Division B and C matches launch on April 4, while Division A begins on April 8. Hockey India's leadership anticipates exciting displays and significant talent scouting opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025