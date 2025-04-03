Siraj Steals the Show at Chinnaswamy: Harbhajan Hails Titan's Star Performer

In a scintillating display at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Mohammed Siraj, representing Gujarat Titans, shocked his former team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the IPL 2025. The pace spearhead executed a lethal spell with figures of 3/19, securing the Player of the Match accolade for his outstanding performance.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded Siraj's compelling display on his YouTube channel, attributing the bowler's success to the drive to prove his worth after being dropped by RCB. Harbhajan noted how Siraj's aggressive tactics and enthusiasm overwhelmed his former teammates, solidifying his influence on the game.

Siraj's early wickets and intense final overs dismantled RCB, while Gujarat Titans effortlessly chased a 170-run target. Jos Buttler's fiery 73* and Sherfane Rutherford's finishing touches sealed the victory, leaving even RCB's coach, Andy Flower, admiring Siraj's prowess, wishing him all future success.

