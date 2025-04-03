Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Reddy: Rising Star in Cricket's Limelight

Rising cricket talent Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his growth in the Indian team and IPL. Acknowledging increased recognition, he focuses on maintaining passion and consistency. Reddy praises Pat Cummins's leadership, aiming to continue his aggressive batting in the current season. His century at the MCG remains a career highlight.

Updated: 03-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:57 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  India

Nitish Kumar Reddy, an all-rounder for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has voiced his satisfaction with his development and performance in both the Indian national team and his IPL franchise. In an interaction with Jio Hotstar, Reddy shared his excitement about his progress, aiming to uphold his consistency and fervor for the sport despite the growing recognition.

The cricketer stated, "I am very happy with the progress I've made, both in my performances for my country and my IPL franchise. I want to continue delivering at the same level." He acknowledged the increased public recognition of his efforts but emphasized his goal to maintain humility and the same level of dedication.

Nitish also lauded Pat Cummins for his calm and composed leadership, which he believes inspires confidence across the team. Reddy, who shot to fame with a stellar performance last season with Sunrisers, marked his enduring career highlight with a century against India at Melbourne's iconic MCG. As one of cricket's rising values, Reddy aims to leave an indelible mark with his aggressive batting in the ongoing IPL season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

